Vertz hits milestone, PG loses match

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove (10-3-1, 5-2 4A-1) went after two objectives in Thursday's match against Gravette (18-1, 7-0 4A-1), seeking a conference win and wanting to usher junior setter Emma Kate Vertz over 1,000 career assists.

Vertz had two potential assists taken away when officials twice signalled a violation on her sets early in the fifth set, which Gravette won 15-13 to claim the match, three games to two.

The controversial rulings on Prairie Grove's home court didn't keep Vertz from achieving the career milestone. She finished with 33 assists and ended the match with 1,005, but they did factor into the Lady Lions' win in the tiebreaker.

Gravette jumped out to a 4-1 lead, scoring twice off blocks as Prairie Grove went to its outside hitter and middle hitter. The Lady Lions team captain and coaches strenuously argued a ruling that went against them that accounted for Prairie Grove's only point in the run.

Ashlyn Tag's kill off a Vertz' set got a side-out for Prairie Grove, reducing Gravette's lead to 4-2. Vertz, who likes to mix up her sets, went to her right hitter on the next volley, in an effort to counter the Lady Lions' blocking game, but was whistled for a violation, giving the Lady Lions a 5-2 advantage.

Savannah Smith's block-kill got another side-out for the Lady Tigers, but the previous scenario repeated on the ensuing volley. This time Vertz set for the back row, but was again whistled for a violation and the point awarded to Gravette, which with that ruling in its favor scored four of the next five points to open up a 10-4 lead.

"Our loss, a lot of it was how we started the first set and how we started the fifth set, really it was pretty mirror image of each other," said Prairie Grove coach Lindsey Biocic.

Prairie Grove stormed back into the game.

Following a Gravette hitting error, Prairie Grove senior Kaylee Wilson served six straight points, bookended by a pair of aces and the Lady Tigers captured an 11-10 lead.

There were ties at 11 and 12.

Gravette junior Ella Pinches, a 5-feet-10 outside hitter, pounded a kill for the second point of a 4-1 run that concluded with her kill to make it a 15-13 final and win the match for the Lady Lions.

The teams came out trading punches in the first set until Gravette pulled away from a narrow 14-13 lead with an 11-3 run and took the first set, 25-16. The Lady Lions 6-feet-2 sophomore Piper Batie had 5 kills in the opener, earning the praise of the opposing coach.

"We knew Gravette would be a good match and it did not disappoint. We saw some good volleyball here tonight," Biocic said. "Gravette does a great job. Piper Batie, their outside who sets back row, she did a great job offensively. She was finding our holes. We tried to adjust as much as we could. As soon as we made the adjustment she went the other way. She's a very good player."

Prairie Grove got out of the gate fast by scoring 12 of the first 15 points in game two. Vertz handed out assists to Tag (2 kills), Ashtyn Burton and Savannah Smith (2 kills) in the run. Gravette countered with a 7-2 run to pull within 16-10, but Prairie Grove answered that with a 7-3 run to go up 23-13. Batie had 3 kills late but Prairie Grove reached game-point with Vertz feeding Tag and won 25-17 on a service error to even the match at one game apiece.

The Lady Tigers fought off an early 0-4 deficit in game three and grabbed a 20-18 lead off Macy Guist's ace and Burton's kill.

"Macy Guist (7 digs) served some great pressure serves. She did a good job behind the line. So did Kaylee Wilson (4 aces, 17 digs)," Biocic said. "Ashlyn Tag (10 kills, 1 error) and Savannah Smith hit very, very well tonight. Savannah only had five kills, but they were crucial kills. She only had one error," Biocic said. "They played hard tonight and they swung without fear

"Across the board we had lots of digs, lots of good rallies. Kaylee Wilson (17 digs), Elli Gerbholz (14 digs), Vertz (10 digs), Guist (7 digs). We played good volleyball, it's just Gravette had the upper hand on us tonight," Biocic said.

The Lady Lions offset that with a 7-4 run to steal game three, breaking away from a 22-22 tie. Pinches nailed the door shut with a kill at the outside hitter spot and Gravette won the third set, 25-22.

Facing eliminaton, Prairie Grove generated a run to gain separation after a 15-15 tie in the fourth set. Tag's kill sparked a 10-2 run to close out game four for the Lady Tigers.

Coming out of a time-out Prairie Grove commited a service error. Gravette was hanging around, trailing 19-16. However, Vertz found Smith for a kill and Wilson served back-to-back aces to put the Lady Lions on the ropes.

Vertz dished to senior Kamryn Coughran, who pounded a kill to win the fourth set, 25-17, for Prairie Grove and force the tiebreaker.

"The girls played hard. It was overall good volleyball. Gravette just came out on top this time around," Biocic said.

Prairie Grove 3, Clarksville 0

Prairie Grove swept Clarksville's in three straight sets (25-11, 25-10, 25-8) on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Emma Kate Vertz finished with 21 assists,

Elli Gerbholz served 5 aces.

Kamry Coughran contributed 11 kills

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader/Prairie Grove junior Havyn Huber elevates to smash a kill past two Gravette players off a set by classmate Emma Kate Vertz during Thursday's 5-set 4A-1 Conference loss (16-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-17, 13-15).Vertz went over 1,000 career assists with 33 in the match.

