What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

FARMERS MARKET

Farmington Farmers Market is held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays at Creekside Park off Broyles Street.

LINCOLN

Appletown Store Fall Festival

Appletown Store, 1862 E. Pridemore Drive, is sponsoring its second annual Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 5 and Saturday, Oct. 6. The event will include craft vendors, local baked goods, applebutter, apple dumplings, food trucks, fresh produce, face painting and music. Apples will be for sale from the Lincoln Masonic Lodge.

Senior Center activities

Lincoln Senior Center has regular activities each week for area senior adults. The ongoing activities are Mondays: 10 a.m., gospel singing; Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m., live music; Wednesdays, 12:15 p.m., Bingo.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Junk at the Mill

The fall show for Junk at the Mill will be 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 5 and Saturday, Oct. 6 at the Washington County Milling Co., 501 S. Mock St. Vendors on site sell antiques, farmhouse decor, homemade items, clothing and more. Food trucks also will be on site. Free parking and free admission.

Farmers Market

Prairie Grove Farmers Market is held 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays off Buchanan Street.