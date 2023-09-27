Wolves wreck Green Forest Homecoming

LINCOLN -- Lincoln (4-0, 1-0 4A-1) scored on six of its seven first half possessions while wrecking Green Forest's Homecoming with a 48-22 road win Friday.

Lincoln senior quarterback Drew Moore connected with Kayden Job on a trio of touchdown passes, measuring 24, 9 and 29 yards in the first half. Moore looked poised, coming off his worst game of the season with multiple interceptions against Mena two weeks ago.

He didn't throw any picks at Green Forest. Moore was red hot, completing 8-of-11 passes for 142 yards and 4 touchdowns.

"We got things fixed in practice where I could slow things down in my head," Moore said.

The offensive line had a lot to do with the effectiveness of the passing game.

""Our offensive line really did a good job. Almost the whole game it felt like it was in slow motion because they gave me so much time to allow our receivers to run their routes and me to see them," Moore said.

Job enjoyed the best night of his career, finishing with four catches for 82 yards and three touchdowns.

"It was all in the game plan. They were running a 3-1 with one high safety over the No. 3 receiver. We knew their outside linebacker was slow so there would be an apex for me in the No. 3 receiver. The coaches basically told me to outrun him," Job said.

Lincoln's scouting report proved accurate and the game plan exploited Green Forest's weaknesses. Moore's first touchdown toss to Job came 34 seconds into the game after the Wolves recovered a fumble deep in Tiger territory. Kale Jones kicked the P.A.T. and Lincoln led 7-0.

"It was really easy for Kayden to get open. The game plan allowed him to get open," Moore said.

Lincoln jumped out to a 28-0 first quarter lead with Moore and Job hooking up three times for touchdowns.

"The throws were perfect, they were right on," Job said.

Jones had his second straight 200-yard rushing game with 218 yards on 13 carries. Jones scored on a 30-yard reception in the first period and added touchdown runs of 17 and 9 yards in the second quarter as the Wolves built a 42-8 halftime lead. Green Forest got on the board in the second quarter on Ridge Swofford's 2-yard run to cap a 14-play, 67-yard drive aided by penalties. Swofford added a 2-point run.

Lincoln took the second half kickoff and needed only two Jones runs to go 65 yards. His 60-yard touchdown run established a running clock and the Wolves called off the dogs after that, playing their reserves as they coasted to a win in the 4A-1 Conference opener for both teams.

The Wolves compiled 391 yards of total offense. Wide receiver Jace Birkes saw his first action of the season and made two catches for 29 yards.

"Jace made a couple of good plays for his first game. He fought off a bunch of tackles," Moore said.

Lincoln had six explosive plays of 20 plus yards.

Green Forest (2-2, 0-1 4A-1) got touchdowns from Swofford on a 9-yard run and Gabriel Serna on 4-yard carry in the second half. Lincoln's defense played well. Ty Burks had an interception. The Wolves recovered a fumble on the first play from scrimmage and later forced a turnover on downs in the red zone after Lincoln lost a fumble in the first quarter.

Green Forest quarterback Mason Meador came in averaging 80.3 yards-per-game in his first three games. The Wolves held him to 6 completions in 18 attempts for 54 yards with no touchdowns and one interception.

Tiger runningback Swofford, who averaged 134.8 per-game rushing in first three games, was held in check.

"He's a really big guy. That was our game plan to really squeeze and squeeze so they wouldn't get downhill," Job said. "I feel pretty confident going into Homecoming this week. Everyone's got to be locked in."

Lincoln's first team defense limited the Tigers to 58 yards on 23 rushes and 101 yards of total offense. With a running clock in effect, Lincoln played a lot or reserves. Green Forest finished with 195 yards of total offense. On 40 rushes the Tigers gained 141 yards, scored all three of their touchdowns on the ground, and had as many fumbles.

Lincoln hosts Gravette for its Homecoming this week, while Green Forest visits Ozark.

"Throughout this week I've heard the most important game is the next," Jones said.

Lincoln 48, Green Forest 22

Lincoln^--^28^14^6^0^--^48

Green Forest^--^8^0^6^8^--^22

First Quarter

Lincoln -- Kayden Job 24-yard pass from Drew Moore (Kale Jones kick), 11:36.

Lincoln -- Kayden Job 9-yard pass from Drew Moore (Damian Lee kick), 4:35.

Lincoln -- Kale Jones 30-yard pass from Drew Moore (Damian Lee kick), 3:33.

Lincoln -- Kayden Job 29-yard pass from Drew Moore (Damian Lee kick), 00:17.

Second Quarter

Green Forest -- Ridge Swofford 2-yard run (Ridge Swofford run), 6:47.

Lincoln -- Kale Jones 17-yard run (Damian Lee kick), 5:46.

Lincoln -- Kale Jones 9-yard run (Damian Lee kick), 4:13.

Third Quarter

Lincoln -- Kale Jones 60-yard run (kick failed), 11:14.

Green Forest -- Ridge Swofford 9-yard run (run failed), 2:17.

Fourth Quarter

Green Forest -- Gabriel Serna 4-yard run (Ridge Swofford run), 2:20.

TEAM STATISTICS

Lincoln^Green Forest

Total offense^391^195

Rushes-yards^18-249^40-141

Passing yards^142^54

Rush average^13.8^3.5

Comp-Att-Yds^TD^Int^8-11-142-4-0^6-18-54-0-1.

Turnovers^1^4

Fumbles lost^1^3

Interceptions^0^1

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing -- Lincoln, Kale Jones 13-218, Caden Brewer 1-11, Ruger Remington 3-21, Mike Hensley 1-(-1). Totals 18-249.

Green Forest, 40-141.

Passing -- Lincoln, Drew Moore 8-11-142-4-0^Green Forest, Mason Meador 6-18-54-0-1.

Receiving -- Lincoln, Kayden Job 4-82, Kale Jones 1-30, Jace Birkes 2-29, Caden Brewer 1-1. Totals 8-142. Green Forest, 6-54.