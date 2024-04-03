Commission approves final plat applications

FARMINGTON -- Farmington Planning Commission approved the final plat for Goose Creek Village, Phase 4, and the final plat for Hillcrest Subdivision, a total of 140 lots, at its March 25 meeting, according to Melissa McCarville, city business manager.

Phase 4 of Goose Creek, owned by DR Horton, will have 59 single-family lots. In all, the subdivision will have about 300 houses on 126 acres off Double Springs Road when it is built out. The commission approved the preliminary plat for Phase 5 with 101 buildable lots on about 46 acres at its Jan. 23, 2023, meeting.

Hillcrest Estates, located on the west side of Highway 170, has 81 buildable lots on about 40 acres.

The commission granted a 6-month extension for the large scale development plan for Farmington Vet Clinic and also approved a conditional use for a fireworks stand for Freedom Fireworks, LLC, at 233 E. Main St.

Robert Mann was re-elected chairman, Gerry Harris re-elected vice chairman and commissioner Chad Ball will serve as secretary for 2024.