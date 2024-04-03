Correction

In the March 20 issue of the Enterprise-Leader, Farmington's freshman reliever earning a save in a 6-5 win over Jacksonville on Friday, March 15, was incorrectly identified as Corbin Smith, when in fact it was Kaden Lorenz. The newspaper regrets the error.

Lorenz induced a groundout to shortstop and a fly ball to right center to get the first two batters out in the Titans' last at-bat in the top of the seventh. He then gave up a single past third and hit a batter to put a potential go-ahead run on base before inducing a fly ball that was caught in shallow right field to end the game with the Cardinals winning 6-5.

"Our ninth grader, Kaden Lorenz, came in there and did a really good job even though he hit a couple of people. He's probably nervous and I get it, but I've seen him pitch and I've got all the confidence in the world," said Farmington coach Jay Harper said, while noting he wants to make sure Kaden got recognition for that because he did a good job.