Farmington, PG libraries prepare for solar eclipse

Area libraries are prepared to help patrons get ready for the solar eclipse on April 8. Farmington, Lincoln and Prairie Grove libraries have free eclipse glasses available for the public.
Farmington Public Library
Farmington Public Library will have the following programs with NWA Space:
10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 4 -- Solar eclipse storytime
3:15 p.m., Thursday April 4 -- Solar eclipse art
12:30-3 p.m., Monday April 8 -- Solar eclipse viewing party
Prairie Grove Public Library
12-2 p.m., Monday, April 8 -- Solar eclipse watch party