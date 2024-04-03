Farmington, PG libraries prepare for solar eclipse





Area libraries are prepared to help patrons get ready for the solar eclipse on April 8. Farmington, Lincoln and Prairie Grove libraries have free eclipse glasses available for the public.

Farmington Public Library

Farmington Public Library will have the following programs with NWA Space:

10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 4 -- Solar eclipse storytime

3:15 p.m., Thursday April 4 -- Solar eclipse art

12:30-3 p.m., Monday April 8 -- Solar eclipse viewing party

Prairie Grove Public Library

12-2 p.m., Monday, April 8 -- Solar eclipse watch party



