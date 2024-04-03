Getting ready for eclipse

Maylon Rice/Special to Enterprise-Leader It was a packed room at Farmington Public Library on Saturday as Katherine Auld, with NWA Space and an adjunct professor of astronomy at NWACC, gives a hands-on lecture of the coming April 8 solar eclipse. Technical difficulties prevented her from a video program, but she used props and examples for the audience of both young and old to talk about the upcoming eclipse. The library will hold several eclipse-themed events including a Solar Eclipse Viewing Party from 12:30-3 p.m., on Monday, April 8.