Lincoln panels approve variance, waiver requests

LINCOLN -- Lincoln Board of Adjustment and Lincoln Planning Commission held a special meeting March 25 on variance and waiver requests.

Chairman Terry Bryson said the Board of Adjustment approved a variance request from Richard Millman with Millman Lumber Co., for a setback variance on the property at 2509 Pridemore Drive.

Nathan Crouch, with Blew & Associates, said in a letter that Millman was requesting a lot split that would place a new boundary line between two buildings. However, there is not adequate space between the buildings to accommodate the building setback for a B-2 zoning district.

Crouch said Millman was asking to reduce the building setback to 5.5 feet between the two buildings.

The Planning Commission then approved a request for a waiver of conditions for Section 6.1.10 for 701 S. Mitchell at the request of Kendra Moore with Redeemed Investments, LLC.

The request was a waiver from street widening or curb and gutter for lots that will front Adams Street. According to the waiver request application, per an engineering review, lots that front Adams Street will not cause additional water intrusion so there was not a need for the improvements.

Bryson said the land is under contract to be sold, contingent on the waiver approval.

The proposed plan for this property is a residential subdivision with 11 lots on about four acres, according to Bryson. The Planning Commission will have to approve a preliminary plat for a subdivision to be developed, he said.