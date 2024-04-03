PG Council discusses noise, fireworks, cars on grass

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove City Council discussed the city noise ordinance and parking on streets and grass in residential subdivisions at its March 25 meeting but tabled any decisions for further conversations.

The council did vote 7-1 to not take any action on changing the city's fireworks ordinance, which allows fireworks from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4 only. Last month, Mayor David Faulk brought up the possibility of adding more days for fireworks over the July 4 holiday at the request of a citizen. Council member Brea Gragg voted against the motion.

The discussion about multiple cars parked on the grass and on city streets in residential areas was brought up because of a photo sent to council member Sue Cluck from a resident in Prairie Meadows subdivision. This citizen lives next to houses with multiple vehicles parked in the grass and wondered if anything could be done about it.

Faulk said the city does not have an ordinance that restricts the number of vehicles parked on someone's property.

"There's no limit on parking in the yard," said Larry Oelrich, assistant administrator. "If you have 10 cars, you can park 10 cars in the grass."

Oelrich said the city prohibits junk cars but does allow someone to have one hobby vehicle.

Council member Rick Ault said the question is should the city "encroach on what someone does on their private property?"

Ault said his recommendation is that with new subdivisions and the growth in the city, maybe the council considers an ordinance "to stop the bleeding" and then goes back and looks at existing subdivisions.

"At this point, I'm not thrilled about changing it," Ault said.

Fire Chief J.C. Dobbs said vehicles parked along the street sometimes create challenges for emergency vehicles.

Gragg noted complaints about vehicles parked in the street have come up several times over the years.

"Moving forward, it has to be a discussion," Gragg said.

Oelrich said the city receives calls about it from all over Prairie Grove, not just in certain neighborhoods or on specific streets.

The discussion about the noise ordinance was on the council's agenda because of a new food court that will be developed in the downtown area. Prairie Grove Planning Commission on March 21 approved a conditional use permit for a food court that would be located to the rear of the south parking lot behind businesses in the downtown area.

Jobin Kirik of Prairie Grove said he was proposing a food court with restrooms, a covered pavilion with a stage for live music, spots for four food trucks, an open area in the middle for seating and space for a small dog park and children's play area.

A neighbor asked about the city's noise ordinance as it would relate to the live music at the food court.

The city's noise ordinance states that unreasonable loud, disturbing and unnecessary noise within the city limits is prohibited. It also prohibits the operation of an outside loud speaker or public address system for music or speaking except for those with a city permit.

The question was asked if noise has been an issue in the past and Oelrich said the city has dealt with it more in a common sense manner.

It was agreed that more research was needed before making any changes to the noise ordinance.

Faulk reported that the city is going to change its billing software because of problems with the current billing system. The city will pay $22,672 to Cusi of Fayetteville for its system for a five-year contract, along with a $919 monthly fee after the setup period.