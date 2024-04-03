Police report

FARMINGTON

Bradley Derwin, 29, of Fayetteville, was arrested March 17 in connection with DWI, no tag light.

Bradley Davis, 48, of Westville, Okla., was arrested March 18 in connection with DWI-drugs, leaving the scene of an accident, violation of implied consent, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christina Turner, 30, of Stilwell, Okla., was arrested March 18 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Billy Wise, 23, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 16 in connection with racing on the highway.

Dakota Henderson, 23, of Lincoln, was cited March 16 in connection with racing on the highway.

Angel Regaldo, 18, of Prairie Grove, was cited March 16 in connection with racing on the highway.

Stephanie Hill, 25, of Fayetteville, was cited March 22 in connection with an open container.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Kellie Ledbetter-Stegall, 61, of West Fork, was jailed March 16 in connection with with DWI-drugs, driving left of center, expired vehicle license, improper display of vehicle license.

A 15-year-old boy of Prairie Grove was cited March 20 in connection with criminal mischief.

Tyrece Lavar Martin, 43, of Springdale, was arrested March 23 in connection with furnishing prohibited articles, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Pickle, 41, of Springdale, was arrested March 27 in connection with driving on a suspended license, expired vehicle license.