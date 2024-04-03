RELIGION: Walking circumspectly through ‘minefields’ in life

Sometimes our life is like walking through a minefield.

During a 1942 World War II battle, the German Army prepared for an Allied attack by laying a half a million land mines across two battlefields. In this battle, 20 percent of Allied soldier casualties were a result of exploded land mines. The German Army correctly named these minefields, "The Devil's Gardens."

A land mine is an explosive device concealed under or camouflaged on the ground, designed to kill, or injure the enemy as they walk over or near the mine.

"Minefields" are made-up of hundreds and sometimes thousands of land mines positioned throughout an area of ground.

There are certain types of "anti-personnel land mines" designed to injure rather than kill the individual. Injuring but not killing a soldier is a battlefield strategy forcing an enemy to concentrate on medical attention versus fighting the battle.

Sometimes our life is like walking through a minefield. We stand on the edge of our "personal minefield" looking across challenges we face daily and wonder if the next step or decision we make will be the "right" decision.

Satan, our enemy, has done an outstanding job strategically peppering our personal life with traps (land mines) with the purpose of separating us from Jesus Christ.

We should remember, Satan's strategy (like a battlefield strategy) may not always be to destroy us, but simply wound spiritually, resulting in us focusing on other things rather than Jesus Christ.

Guidance from the Apostle Paul in Ephesians related to navigating our life in a broken, sinful world filled with "personal land mines" applies to us today, just as it did when he wrote this in about A.D. 60.

Ephesians 5:15-17 (KJV) "See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise, redeeming the time because the days are evil. Wherefore be ye not unwise but understanding what the will of the Lord is."

To "walk circumspectly" means to live life carefully, making decisions thoughtfully, all the while being fully aware of "personal land mines" Satan has creatively positioned in our life.

Just as a soldier would cautiously (circumspectly) walk through a minefield, we are to "circumspectly" walk through our daily life. A soldier walking "circumspectly" across a minefield is highly aware his next step could be his last step on earth and his first step into eternity.

Why does Paul warn us to be aware of our surroundings, to walk through our life "circumspectly"?

He answers this question by saying," because the days are evil."

1 Peter 5:8 helps us understand the seriousness of Paul's warning this way... "Be sober, be vigilant (cautious, very aware); because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour."

As we consider making our next decision, our next step in life or starting a new relationship, the Apostle Paul reminds us to do so wisely, fully aware of the "Satan positioned land mines" in our life.

We should remember, Satan's plan for you and me may not be to destroy us, just wound us spiritually by redirecting our attention from Jesus Christ.

This is your encouragement to live your life "circumspectly" with Jesus Christ as your point of reference for every decision.

--Dennis R. Hixson of Fayetteville is a husband, father, teacher, business leader, author, and mentor. Currently Dennis teaches an adult Bible class at Prairie Grove Christian Church and Practical Biblical Application class at the Fayetteville Salvation Army, Drug and Alcohol Recovery Program. Send comments and questions to: [email protected].