Restaurant inspections

Violations marked as priority contribute directly to the elimination, prevention or reduction in the hazards associated with foodborne illness. Priority violations include prevention of contamination, cooking, reheating, cooling and handwashing.

Priority foundation rules support, facilitate or enable one or more priority items. Core violations include items that usually relate to general sanitation, operational controls, equipment design or general maintenance.

March 19

Chug NWA

89 W. Main St., Farmington.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: The three-compartment sink drain was not yet hooked up and was draining into a bucket. Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. Facility did not have a service sink.

Dollar Tree

219 W. Main St., Farmington.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: None. Core violations: Posted permit expired 02/28/2024.

March 20

Trinity Prep Day School

56 W. Main St., Farmington.

Priority violations: The three-compartment sink had been removed and a home-use dishwasher had been installed. Facility had only a two-compartment sink. Priority foundation violations: Facility provided the health reporting policy, but the policy was not signed in acknowledgement by either permit holder or employee. Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. A whisk and apple cutter were being stored in a drawer with a used Magic Eraser.

Family Dollar/Dollar Tree

905 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: One package of Steak Ums had evidence of thaw or exposure to moisture. Core violations: Posted permit expired 12/12/2023.

Hawg Town Eats - Mobile

65 W. Main St., Farmington.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: Not all food items were labeled/dated. Facility could not produce test strips. Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program. A retail food establishment shall have procedures for employees to follow when responding to events that involve the discharge of bodily fluids onto surfaces in the retail food establishment. The smoker is not screened in.

Kids Unlimited Learning Academy

120 Southwinds Road, Suite 2, Farmington. Priority violations: One spray bottle of chemicals was not labeled with the common name. Priority foundation violations: A container of strawberries and a container of spaghetti were marked 3/6/2024. Core violations: None

La Villa Mexican Restaurant

111 Bean St., Lincoln.

Priority violations: None. Priority foundation violations: Foods in the walk-in cooler were not date-marked. Consumer advisory is present, but potentially hazardous items were not asterisked. Unit was freezing over and affecting the cooling capability of the walk-in. Core violations: At least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period: Starbucks, 297 W. Main St., Farmington; Dollar General, 209 E. Pridemore Drive, Lincoln.

