What’s Happening

Following are some activities or events happening in western Washington County.
FARMINGTON
Fire Department pancake breakfast
Farmington Fire Department will have its annual pancake breakfast, 6-10 a.m., Saturday, April 13, at the fire station, 372 W. Main St. Cost is $5.
LINCOLN
Class of 1978 reunion
A reunion for Lincoln Class of 1978 will be 5 p.m., Saturday, June 8, at David Kidd's event barn, 2380 Pridemore Drive, Lincoln. The meal will be catered by LaVilla restaurant in Lincoln. Cost is $20/person. RSVP to Cindy Yancey Spears, 479-387-0055, or Steve Schaefer, 479-445-8851, or David Tate, 479-435-1425, by noon, Saturday, June 1.
PRAIRIE GROVE
Nonprofit Resource Expo
The Prairie Grove Nonprofit Resource Expo, sponsored by 2nd Saturday Trades Day, will be held noon to 4 p.m., April 13, at American Legion Post 146. Drop by to learn about the nonprofit community resources available to Prairie Grove. Nonprofits will be on hand to share information about their organizations.