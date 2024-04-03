What’s Happening

Following are some activities or events happening in western Washington County.

FARMINGTON

Fire Department pancake breakfast

Farmington Fire Department will have its annual pancake breakfast, 6-10 a.m., Saturday, April 13, at the fire station, 372 W. Main St. Cost is $5.

LINCOLN

Class of 1978 reunion

A reunion for Lincoln Class of 1978 will be 5 p.m., Saturday, June 8, at David Kidd's event barn, 2380 Pridemore Drive, Lincoln. The meal will be catered by LaVilla restaurant in Lincoln. Cost is $20/person. RSVP to Cindy Yancey Spears, 479-387-0055, or Steve Schaefer, 479-445-8851, or David Tate, 479-435-1425, by noon, Saturday, June 1.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Nonprofit Resource Expo

The Prairie Grove Nonprofit Resource Expo, sponsored by 2nd Saturday Trades Day, will be held noon to 4 p.m., April 13, at American Legion Post 146. Drop by to learn about the nonprofit community resources available to Prairie Grove. Nonprofits will be on hand to share information about their organizations.