Yummy Yang’s brings ‘Boba’ to Lincoln

LINCOLN -- Bob Yang of Lincoln opened his own food truck last month because he was tired of driving 30-35 minutes to get a Boba or bubble tea.

"Now, I can get a Boba anytime I want," he said.

Yummy Yang's, owned by Bob and Cindy Yang, is located at 1862 E. Pridemore next to Appletown Store. The food truck offers Asian food and Boba, which Yang said is also called a bubble tea and similar to a milk tea.

For those who do not know about the drink, Yang explains that the tea is a Taiwanese recipe using milk, teas and fruit juices. It is paired with tapioca pearls, made out of tapioca flour and usually flavored with brown sugar, to give a bubble effect.

Yang's favorite Boba is honeydew.

The Yangs lived in Denver, Colorado, for many years and Bob Yang said he was only minutes away from a place to purchase a Boba tea. They moved to Lincoln four years ago to be closer to relatives now living in Westville, Okla.

He's worked in the restaurant industry for most of his career but this is his first time to own his own business and a food truck.

Yang also likes Asian food, so that is on the truck's menu.

Since opening March 21, the Yangs have been overwhelmed by the support from the community. At times, he said they've had to close early because they ran out of food. He's asked for patience while they figure it all out.

"I hope people in Lincoln can enjoy all this with me," he said.

Hours for the truck are 12-6 p.m., Wednesday-Sunday; closed Monday and Tuesday.

Tony's Burgers and More, a long-time food truck in Lincoln, opened in a new location on March 27 because it lost its lease. The new location is the former car wash in Lincoln that now is being turned into a spot called the Wolf Den Food Court, 1108 E. Pridmore Drive.

Brent Coggins purchased the food truck from the previous owner in September for his mother, according to Tina Cook, his mom.

"I've always wanted one," she said. "Burgers are my favorite food and I thought it would be cool."

Tony's Burgers is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Wednesday; 10-4, Thursday; 10-6, Friday; and 10-3, Saturday.

Cook said she likes the new location because it has easier access and more parking. She has enjoyed managing the truck, she said, because of the people and seeing her regular customers each week.

Deanna O'Brien with Lincoln Realty said the plan is to have at least three food trucks at the food court. The old car wash has been painted and picnic tables added in some of the wash bays.