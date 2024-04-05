Obituary: Danie Triplett





Danie C. Triplett, 84, of Prairie Grove passed away April 4, 2024, surrounded by family.

Danie served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lena Triplett; daughters, Theresa Bates and Tami Laurin; stepdaughters, Carol Pruiett and Kathy Hallman; stepsons, Larry Rood and Darrell Skelton; and grandchildren, Shane Bates, Ava Laurin, Rene Birchfield and Jessica Rood.

Per his request, there will be no services. Cremation arrangements by Beard's Funeral Chapel.

Condolences may be made at www.beardsfuneralchapel.com.



