Suspect charged with hitting Farmington police officer

FARMINGTON -- A Farmington police officer was struck on the left side of his face and on the head while pursuing a suspect who had been accused of throwing objects at passing cars on Main Street, according to a Farmington police report.

Farmington police on March 31 arrested Tristen Ward-Blackburn, 25, of Fayetteville, in connection with aggravated assault, battery second degree, fleeing, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

According to the report, officer Logan Edge received a call from a citizen saying a man was jumping out in Main Street and throwing objects at passing vehicles near the intersection of Highway 170 and Main. The caller described the man as shirtless, wearing dark pants and having long hair.

Edge radioed for help and another officer called out that he was in foot pursuit of the man matching the suspect's description. Edge reported that he pulled in front of First Security Bank and commanded the suspect to stop and get on the ground but the suspect continued to flee. According to the report, Ward-Blackburn was carrying a large belt or strap and was swinging it toward the officer. Edge used his taser on the suspect but the suspect refused to stay on the ground as commanded and continued to flee.

According to the report, Ward-Blackburn turned around multiple times and swung the strap at the officer. Edge said he caught up to the suspect in front of Brand New Church on Main Street, and Ward-Blackburn continued to approach the officer, swung at him several times and threatened to kill him.

The suspect hit Edge on the left side of the face, and Edge struck back on the top of the head. Edge reported he was able to cause Ward-Blackburn to fall down on the grass and then the suspect grabbed at a wooden stake nearby and struck Edge was on the top of the head. Edge reported he then grabbed the suspect's arms, flipped him over and placed him in handcuffs.

Other officers arrived, along with Central EMS. Ward-Blackburn was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. The detention center website shows that Ward-Blackburn is in the Washington County Detention Center on a $3,500 bond.