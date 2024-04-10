A gesture of appreciation

Courtesy photo Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn (left) was one of many who surprised the staff at Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center with gifts and cards of appreciation last week. The staff includes Director Lela Hampton (next to Penn), Gary McCullah, Beth Evans, Allie Oxford, Dee Allen, SueAnn Fulcher and UA intern Brianna. Not pictured are Pearl Phillips, Terry Sanders, Dan Lancaster and Russell Blackburn. Staff at Farmington Senior Center is shown appreciation. 0 Article Views Remaining Empower your community, champion local journalism! BE INFORMED FOR $1