Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Charles Yancey, a Prairie Grove native now living in Siloam Springs, will have a book signing for his second published novel at Prairie Grove Public Library. The signing will be noon-4:30 p.m., Friday, April 12, and 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 13. The book, "Make Room for Others, Jonah," is a sequel to his first one, "Alone, Yet Not Alone," and follows the main character, Jesse, who was 4 years old in the first book and now is 22 years old. Yancey describes the novel as a "blend of drama, inspiration and just a touch of clean romance." He will have both novels available during the book signing. Charles Yancey, a Prairie Grove native now living in Siloam Springs, will have a book signing for his second published novel at Prairie Grove Public Library. 0 Article Views Remaining Empower your community, champion local journalism! BE INFORMED FOR $1