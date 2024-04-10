Eclipse viewing on Farmington turf

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader David Torgerson, a senior at Farmington High, relaxes on Farmington's football field while watching the solar eclipse Monday. Torgerson was born in Farmington, moved to Utah and then moved back to Farmington more than a year ago. The high school released its students and staff to the stadium to observe the eclipse, visit with each other and listen to music blaring from the loud speakers.

Rebecka Basham, a 10th grader at Farmington High, gives a "thumbs up" as she looks at the solar eclipse Monday afternoon while sitting on the turf at Cardinal Stadium. Farmington had 98% totality.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Farmington High counselor Mallory Cameron (left), business teacher Carrie Scates and intern Aspen Lance look at the solar eclipse Monday, along with the rest of the staff and student body.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Camdyn C., a senior at Farmington High, looks through a telescope to see the solar eclipse Monday. She said she was excited to see the eclipse through the lens.

