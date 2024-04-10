Learning methods to grow new plants

FAYETTEVILLE -- Mariette Spidel, a Master Gardener with the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Office in Fayetteville, recently gave Farmington Garden Club members a lively and informative presentation on practical propagation of plants. Fourteen members learned various methods for growing new plants from seed or from existing plants.

She talked briefly about seed planting, mentioning several procedures that will aid in more seeds successfully germinating, or sprouting. The main part of the program explained ways to create more plants or shrubs by cuttings, layering, grafting, and plant or bulb division.

Indoor seed starts

For the most successful seed starts indoor, always use sterile potting soil which can be purchased many places. Another very important step with seeds that have a hard covering is to stratify the seeds. Nature does this when seeds fall to the ground and then spend the winter in the elements which soften and loosen the seed covering.

Some seeds must have cold stratification to germinate successfully. Some examples include milkweed, coneflower, perennial sunflower, black-eyed susan, larkspur, catmint, delphinium, phlox, and veronica. A good way to recycle while cold-stratifying seeds is to use clean, clear plastic food containers with lids for the soil and seeds. Place seeds in sand, peat, or vermiculite with a moist paper towel. Keep them in a closed container or sealed plastic bag in the refrigerator at 33 to 40 degrees for one to three months. Occasionally check the paper towel and re-moisten as needed. In the spring, the seeds should sprout and soon be ready to put in pots or directly plant into the ground.

Other seeds may not need the refrigeration method. They can just be sown in a closed container with moist sterile potting mix, sand, or peat. Then they can be put in a place with some warmth. Heat mats for this purpose are an excellent way to ensure more seedlings will grow successfully.

Plant propagation starts

In addition to seeds, new plants can also be created using bulbs, stems, leaves, and roots. This technique is called plant propagation. Techniques include planting pieces of stems or leaves, dividing plants, air layering, grafting, and tissue culturing.

One of the easiest methods of plant division is to cut off a stem, being sure to have a node where leaves grow because this is where the new root will grow. Examples of plants that might be used with the stem planting method include philodendron, strawberry, spider plant, native Honeysuckle and soft-wood shrubs. Bermuda grass is an example of creating more grass from runners.

After cutting off a piece of the existing plant, strip off leaves from the bottom 2 inches of the piece. Put the cutting in a jar of water, changing the water every few days. Roots should appear in two to four weeks. When there are at least 4 to 5 roots that are at least one-half inch long, plant in moist soil in a covered container. In time, they will be large enough and strong enough to plant in a flower pot or in the ground.

Another interesting method is layering. Simply placing a lower branch or runner on the ground, putting soil around it and weighting it down with a rock, or pinning it with a piece of bent wire.

This can work well for shrubs such as Spirea, Barberry, Forsythia or Blackberry.

One of the easiest ways to create more plants is to use a sharp knife or small saw to cut the plant into three or four pieces and plant each piece in a new pot. This works well for plants that have a thick mass of roots such as Asters, Daisy, Boston Fern, or Yarrow.

Another method is to remove leaves from a plant and place in water which should be changed often. Eventually, little roots will begin to grow from the leaf and when the roots appear big enough, plant the new little plant in a pot.

Rhizomes such as ginger or iris, tubers such as dahlias, begonias, or potatoes, bulbs such as tulips, lilies or daffodils, and corms such as gladiolus and crocus all have underground stems, not roots. They can also be divided or cut apart and planted.

Dividing these types of plants prevents overcrowding so they will continue to thrive. It is also a great way to share with others. This works best in late summer when flowering has stopped and leaves are still green. It is important to always use clean cutting tools that have been sanitized with alcohol to prevent diseases.

Tools and supplies for this type of work include: smaller size appropriate pots, clear bag or a covered tray, compost, loam/peat – sterile soil mix, Perlite/sand mix , and root stimulator.

In addition, clean tools that will work well are a serrated bread knife to cut through root mass or bulbs, scissors, garden shears, small saw, and a shovel.

When to divide a plant?

During the presentation, the question was asked "How do you know when to divide a plant?" Spidel said when the plant is root bound, shows signs of stress, no longer makes flowers, has yellowing leaves or is starting to die.

The UA Extension Office speaker gave an excellent presentation with helpful information. For assistance with your gardening questions, check out their web page at www.uaex.uada.edu/yard-garden/. Also, the Farmington Garden Club has interesting learning programs and beautification activities. They always welcome new members. So, if you are interested in joining the group, email Judy Horne at [email protected] to be placed on the mailing list.