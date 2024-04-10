OPINION: Six different statewide initiative petitions are circulating right now

Usually, I am one of those curmudgeons who really despises those canvassers who, with clipboard in hand, hawk the latest petition for folks to sign outside the post office, courthouse, or any busy corner of business.

But perhaps not this political season.

There are some issues that Arkansans are ready to get to the ballot box for the November General Election.

At least six – yes – six major election questions, if enough signatures are collected -- will be making it to the ballot box come November.

In a short, but hopefully concise list, here are the six issues that petition holders, canvass workers, volunteers and others are hawking out there on street corners these fresh spring days.

The Medical Marijuana Amendment – an amendment to the Arkansas State Constitution that will expand medical access, allowing for more types of medical personnel, nurses, physicians assistants, chiropractors, and others, to be able to prescribe medical marijuana cards for Arkansans.

The AR Educational Rights Amendment – this will be an amendment to the Arkansas State Constitution repealing portions of LEARNS Act from the previous Legislative Session.

The Arkansas Educational Rights Amendment is a ballot measure that will ensure all Arkansas students have access to a high-quality education. It strengthens opportunities for students in three ways, according to a website from the group.

The three ways are:

First, guaranteeing voluntary universal access to four (4) of the most powerful, proven boosts to student success: pre-Kindergarten classes for 3-to-4-year-olds, afterschool and summer time programming, quality special education, and extra educational support for low-income children;

Secondly it sees to establish the minimum quality standards in the Arkansas Constitution; and

Thirdly, will create a level playing field for all schools that receive taxpayer funds by requiring them to meet the same high-quality standards that traditional public schools are required to follow

The Reproductive Rights Amendment from the Arkansas liberty folks or better known as Arkansans for Limited Government. This will seek to expand the laws currently on the books on abortions.

The Right to Government Transparency Amendment, a petition to seek to codify the FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) of 2023. This will roll back some of the legislation passed in the most recent session. This is sponsored by a group called Arkansas Citizens for Transparence. A website for questions and training and defining the proposal can be found at ARcitizens4transparency.org.

The Right to Government Transparency Act is said to strengthen the FOIA, as we know it, making anys changes by the Legislature harder by a two-thirds vote, rather than a simple majority vote.

Period Poverty Project is a petition to remove the state and local sales taxes on feminine hygiene products. It is referred to as the Tampon Tax, but does cover more than just menstrual products.

In Fayetteville, a local petition is being circulated for Sunday store sales of all alcoholic beverages - liquor, beer, and wine. The petition is being sponsored by a coalition of businesses, called "Keep Our Dollars In Fayetteville," and is heavily backed by Wal-Mart Stores Inc.,

Just this past week, petition sign-up tables were allowed inside the entryway to the Wal-Mart Super Center on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Fayetteville. That was a "first" as I can never recall any political issue petition being allowed inside the doors of the retailer.

The petition will allow businesses who already sell alcoholic beverages, under state law and local supervision, to expand to Sunday sales. This will be voluntary for all established businesses, grocery stores, convenience stores, or liquor stores.

Currently only hard liquor can be sold at liquor stores. Most area grocery stores in Fayetteville, sell beer and wine.

The group needs 4,200 signatures to get the measure on the November General Ballot for Fayetteville voters to decide.

The other six major state ballot initiatives take 90,704 signatures total and a specific number from at least 50 of Arkansas's 75 counties to qualify.

The deadline for collecting the signatures and filing with the Arkansas Secretary of State is Friday, July 5, 2024.

"Hey, pal wanna sign a petition?"