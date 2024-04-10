‘Someone’s getting blocked’

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Sky Denard, a GT student in the 8th grade at PG Junior High, stands next to her watercolor painting that she created for the school's Eclipse Night. Gifted and talented students were asked to research how other cultures viewed an eclipse and to create a project to reflect those beliefs. Denard chose German mythology. The Germans believed that the cold male Moon and the hot female Sun were married. Together they created a solar eclipse. Denard said her painting shows the "beauty of this myth." Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Sky Denard, a GT student in the 8th grade at PG Junior High, stands next to her watercolor painting that she created for the school's Eclipse Night. Already a subscriber? Log in!