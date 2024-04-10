Stretching your food dollars begins at home

Pine Bluff -- Stretching your food dollars does not begin when you get to the store; it starts at home, according to Teresa Henson, Extension specialist-program outreach coordinator for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

"Spending a small amount of time planning can save money later. Grocery shopping can be challenging, especially on a limited budget," she said. "Becoming a savvy shopper will get you more 'bang for your buck' just by planning ahead of time what foods you plan to serve for meals and snacks."

As you plan, Henson suggests following the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) recommendations on saving your food dollars:

Take advantage of seasonal specials. Foods, especially fresh fruits and vegetables, are less expensive when available.

Consider food preferences. When you serve popular foods, you increase eating pleasure and avoid waste. Make a collection of economical, nutritious recipes your family likes and serve them often.

Plan the use of leftovers. Be creative and avoid throwing leftover food out by using it in new ways. For example, use yesterday's chicken for future meals like casseroles, soups, salads and sandwiches.

Double your recipe. Consider preparing large batches of your family's favorite recipes and freezing them for convenience and savings.

Look for best buys. Look for food that is low in cost, such as dry beans, carrots and potatoes; these are examples of good choices for savings.

Look for the best prices. Check for food deals online and with your local newspaper for sales.

Compare pricing. When shopping, check the unit price for a low cost per pound. Unit pricing helps when comparing the most economical brands.

Buy in bulk. Buying in bulk can be more affordable; ensure you have room to store the food items.

Cook from scratch. Frozen dinners, prepackaged produce, instant rice and oatmeal are convenience foods but are more expensive than those prepared from scratch.

Henson said family members should be encouraged to help in menu planning and meal preparation.

"By involving the family, you will increase a sense of togetherness and cooperation," she said.

-- Debbie Archer is extension associate, communications, with the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, School of Agriculture, Fisheries and Human Sciences.