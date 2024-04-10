What’s Happening

Following are some activities or events happening in western Washington County.

CANE HILL

Earth Day celebrations

Historic Cane Hill will celebrate Earth Day with Yoga on the College Lawn, 10-11 a.m., Saturday, April 20 at Cane Hill College, a picnic lunch from 11 a.m. to noon, and then followed by a 'Forest Bathing Hike' from 12-2 p.m. Attendance is free but registration is required. Participants should bring their own yoga mats. Boxed lunches will be available to reserve purchase or bring your own. Go to historiccanehillar.org/calendar/ for more information.

FARMINGTON

Fire Department pancake breakfast

Farmington Fire Department will have its annual pancake breakfast, 6-10 a.m., Saturday, April 13, at the fire station, 372 W. Main St. Cost is $5.

Blood Drive

The American Red Cross will have a blood drive, 2-6 p.m., Tuesday, April 26 at Farmington United Methodist Church, 355 Southwinds Road.

Spring Arts & Crafts Fair

A Spring Arts & Crafts Fair will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 20 at Farmington Junior High, 278 W. Main St. The fair is sponsored by 2024 Farmington Project Graduation.

LINCOLN

Class of 1978 reunion

A reunion for Lincoln Class of 1978 will be 5 p.m., Saturday, June 8, at David Kidd's event barn, 2380 Pridemore Drive, Lincoln. The meal will be catered by LaVilla restaurant in Lincoln. Cost is $20/person. RSVP to Cindy Yancey Spears, 479-387-0055, or Steve Schaefer, 479-445-8851, or David Tate, 479-435-1425, by noon, Saturday, June 1.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Nonprofit Resource Expo

The Prairie Grove Nonprofit Resource Expo, sponsored by 2nd Saturday Trades Day, will be held noon to 4 p.m., April 13, at American Legion Post 146. Drop by to learn about the nonprofit community resources available to Prairie Grove. Nonprofits will be on hand to share information about their organizations.