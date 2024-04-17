A yummy bite

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Crew Denman, 1, of Prairie Grove, opens wide for a bite of pancakes from his mother, Megan Denman, during the annual Farmington Fire Department pancake breakfast on Saturday. More than 550 people showed up during the morning for pancakes, bacon and sausage. The fire department thanked its sponsors for the breakfast: Hunt Rogers Group, Walmart Neighborhood Market in Farmington, Tyson Foods, Hiland Dairy, Starbucks and Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Capt. Al Jones (left) and Capt. Brad Morgan, firefighters with Farmington Fire Department, stayed busy Saturday morning cooking pancakes for the department's annual pancake breakfast. The traditional community breakfast attracts many people from western Washington County.

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Farmington firefighters Hayden Singleton and Brenden Morgan hand out bacon and sausage patties for the fire department's pancake breakfast on Saturday.

