Battlefield State Park calendar

The following activities are planned this week at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park:

Saturday, April 20

9 a.m. to noon – Earth Day Watershed Cleanup. The Illinois River was the last obstacle General Herron's troops had to cross before engaging in the Battle of Prairie Grove in 1862. In honor of Earth Day, join the Illinois River Watershed Partnership as they lead a watershed-wide litter clean-up. Meet at Hindman Hall.

10-10:45 a.m. – Corn Husk Creatures. Manufactured toys and goods were scarce on the Ozark frontier, so kids had fun with the resources available to them in their natural environment. Join us for this fun, historic activity that was passed from Native Americans to pioneers to us. Meet at Hindman Hall.

11:30 a.m. to noon -- Nature Collage. Children during the 1860s had to use their imagination and what they found in nature when playing outdoors. Join us as we use items found around the park and turn them into one-of-a-kind works of art. Meet at the Schoolhouse.

3-4 p.m. – Battlefield Tour. Lives were forever changed here on Dec. 7, 1862. Join us for a 1-mile walk along the ridgeline where the heaviest fighting occurred during the Civil War Battle of Prairie Grove. Meet at Hindman Hall.

Sunday, April 21

1:30-3:30 p.m. – Curator Corner. Historic artifacts help illustrate the many stories of Prairie Grove Battlefield. Our curator will showcase items from the park's collection so you can discover the history they reveal. Meet at Hindman Hall.

2:30-3:30 p.m. – Historic House Tour. The families who settled here long before the Civil War share many of the same values and traditions we hold today. Explore the similarities and differences between our ways of life on this guided tour through the park's historic buildings. Meet at Hindman Hall. (Tickets: $6 for adults, $4 for ages 6-12, kids 5 and under free).

For more information, call the park at 479.846.2990 or come by Hindman Hall.