Lady Wolves run win streak to eight

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove first baseman, Kinnison Hamilton, receives a throw to complete a double play. The Lady Tigers' pitcher Calley Lowery induced Brinkley Moreton to hit a line drive to third base catching base runner Hannah Remington off-guard to end the fourth inning. Both teams made several defensive gems during the contest that wasn't decided until Lincoln squelched a base-loaded threat by turning a double play of its own in the last at-bat for Prairie Grove. The Lady Wolves won 3-0 over the Lady Tigers in a nonconference rivalry softball matchup Thursday, April 11, 2024. LINCOLN -- Lincoln (17-7, 10-0 3A-1) stretched its win streak to eight games with a 3-0 rivalry win over Prairie Grove in nonconference softball action at Lady Wolves Field Thursday.