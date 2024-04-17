Pack a lunch for Historic Cane Hill Community Picnic

CANE HILL -- Historic Cane Hill will host its second Community Picnic from noon-3 p.m., Sunday, April 28, at the pavilion on the Presbyterian Church lawn.

The community is invited to bring friends, family, and a picnic lunch to enjoy an afternoon of fun and fellowship.

"We recognize and celebrate the deep sense of place associated with Cane Hill," said Vanessa McKuin, executive director. "We appreciate the support and encouragement we get from our neighbors in the surrounding community. This is a chance for people with ties to Cane Hill, whether old or new, to come together and enjoy this beautiful space in Northwest Arkansas. We're fortunate to host this fun occasion in a place we all love."

Dessert items and drinks will be provided. Guests should bring their own ready-to-eat family picnic. No methods of cooking will be available onsite the day of the event, so attendees should pre-grill, pre-bake, or otherwise pre-assemble their food.

A limited number of tables and chairs will be available, so visitors are strongly encouraged to bring picnic blankets and chairs.

Picnickers will enjoy live music as they play lawn games, decorate with sidewalk chalk, and chat. They may also hike the trails on campus. Canine family members are also welcome to attend, but Historic Cane Hill asks that any pets be leashed while on campus and care be taken to keep the grounds clean. Historic buildings will open at 1 p.m. for those at the picnic.

Historic Cane Hill Presbyterian Church is located at 14265 College Road. Parking will be available at the college building and in the field along College Road across from the college. All members of the Cane Hill area community and friends of Historic Cane Hill are invited to attend.

In the event of rain, the picnic will be moved indoors to Historic Cane Hill College, 4219 College Road.