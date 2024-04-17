Persevering

Submitted photo The following first graders from PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word perseverance: (back, left) Jettson Olsen, Allora Higganbotham, Quentin Nardone, Witten Bartholomew; (front, left) Chase Duvall, Jonathan Campbell, Savannah Earls; not pictured, Jaxon VanValkenburg.

Submitted photo The following first graders from PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word perseverance: (back, left) Jettson Olsen, Allora Higganbotham, Quentin Nardone, Witten Bartholomew; (front, left) Chase Duvall, Jonathan Campbell, Savannah Earls; not pictured, Jaxon VanValkenburg.

Submitted photo The following kindergarten students from PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word perseverance: (back, left) Kaitlyn Tackett, Beau Marron, Stella Hudgens, Genesis Ibarra, Emerson Doom, Bishop Lacey; (front, left) McKinsley Boock, Shyanne Southern, Carlie Canada Darling, Keagan Goad.

Submitted photo The following kindergarten students from PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word perseverance: (back, left) Kaitlyn Tackett, Beau Marron, Stella Hudgens, Genesis Ibarra, Emerson Doom, Bishop Lacey; (front, left) McKinsley Boock, Shyanne Southern, Carlie Canada Darling, Keagan Goad.

Submitted photo The following second graders from PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word perseverance: (back, left) Preslie Mize, Mark Brasuell, Ellison Gragg, Katelyn Belew; (front, left) Paisley Jurado, Leann Recktenwald, Brinley Gray, Abby Emerson.

Submitted photo The following second graders from PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word perseverance: (back, left) Preslie Mize, Mark Brasuell, Ellison Gragg, Katelyn Belew; (front, left) Paisley Jurado, Leann Recktenwald, Brinley Gray, Abby Emerson.

Submitted photo The following third graders from PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word perseverance: (back, left) Henry Matthews, Brinley Long, Johnathon Williams, Marci Boyd; (front, left) Cade Caughman, Adelayde Dufner, Addison Anderson, Nefi Miramontes. Not pictured, Frankie Cole and Rilynn Foster.

Submitted photo The following third graders from PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word perseverance: (back, left) Henry Matthews, Brinley Long, Johnathon Williams, Marci Boyd; (front, left) Cade Caughman, Adelayde Dufner, Addison Anderson, Nefi Miramontes. Not pictured, Frankie Cole and Rilynn Foster.

Submitted photo The following kindergarten students from PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word perseverance: (back, left) Kaitlyn Tackett, Beau Marron, Stella Hudgens, Genesis Ibarra, Emerson Doom, Bishop Lacey; (front, left) McKinsley Boock, Shyanne Southern, Carlie Canada Darling, Keagan Goad.



Submitted photo The following second graders from PG Elementary School were recognized for the character word perseverance: (back, left) Preslie Mize, Mark Brasuell, Ellison Gragg, Katelyn Belew; (front, left) Paisley Jurado, Leann Recktenwald, Brinley Gray, Abby Emerson.

