Police report

FARMINGTON

Jacob Chitty, 33, of Farmington, was arrested April 8 in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member, endangering the welfare of a minor.

PRAIRIE GROVE

A 16-year-old juvenile of Prairie Grove was cited April 5 in connection with DUI, refusal to submit, speeding, possession of a controlled substance schedule VI, violation of driver's license restrictions.

Gabriel Hannahs, 47, of Prairie Grove, was jailed April 6 in connection with assault on a family or household member, third degree.

Tracy Johnson, 29, of Fayetteville, was jailed April 6 in connection with DWI, interlock violation, following too close, driving on a suspended driver's license.

Kirk Young, 56, of Prairie Grove, was jailed April 7 in connection with DWI, reckless driving, speeding, refusal to submit to chemical test.

David Graham, 19, of Prairie Grove, was jailed April 8 in connection with DWI, minor in possession of alcohol, stopping in roadway, failure to change address.

Zach Sherrell, 36, of Prairie Grove, was jailed April 9 in connection with two counts of violation of a protection order.