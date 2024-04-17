What’s Happening

Following are some activities or events happening in western Washington County.

CANE HILL

Earth Day celebrations

Historic Cane Hill will celebrate Earth Day with Yoga on the College Lawn, 10-11 a.m., Saturday, April 20, at Cane Hill College (bring your own mat) and a picnic lunch from 11 a.m. to noon. A scheduled "forest bathing hike" from 12-1 p.m., is already filled with the maximum allowed 12 participants but there is a waiting list. Attendance is free for the events but registration is required. Participants should bring their own lunch for the picnic.

FAYETTEVILLE

Wedington spaghetti dinner

Wedington Fire Department will have its annual spaghetti dinner from 5-7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 27, at the station at 13496 W. Highway 16, Fayetteville. Cost is $10 for adults and kids 13 and older; $5 for kids ages 6-12; under 6 is free.

FARMINGTON

Blood Drive

The American Red Cross will have a blood drive, 2-6 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, at Farmington United Methodist Church, 355 Southwinds Road.

Spring Arts & Crafts Fair

A Spring Arts & Crafts Fair will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 20, at Farmington Junior High, 278 W. Main St. Admission fee is $3. The fair is sponsored by 2024 Farmington Project Graduation.

FAYETTEVILLE

Battle of Fayetteville

Activities observing the 161st anniversary of the Civil War Battle of Fayetteville are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Headquarters House Museum at 118 E. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. The annual event is sponsored by the Washington County Historical Society to commemorate the battle that occurred at that location on April 18, 1863. Several educational events will take place throughout the day inside the museum and on the grounds outdoors.

LINCOLN

Spring cleanup

The city of Lincoln will have its spring cleanup for Lincoln city limits only from Monday, May 6-Friday, May 10. An identification is required. Residents should bring their items to the dumpsters behind the fire department. Items accepted are furniture, electronics, appliances. Items not accepted are batteries, tires, construction debris and hazardous waste.

Class of 1978 reunion

A reunion for Lincoln Class of 1978 will be 5 p.m., Saturday, June 8, at David Kidd's event barn, 2380 Pridemore Drive, Lincoln. The meal will be catered by LaVilla restaurant in Lincoln. Cost is $20/person. RSVP to Cindy Yancey Spears, 479-387-0055, or Steve Schaefer, 479-445-8851, or David Tate, 479-435-1425, by noon, Saturday, June 1.

PRAIRIE GROVE