2 adults, 1 child die in head-on collision in Farmington

FARMINGTON -- A head-on collision about 7:15 a.m. Thursday, April 18, between an Acura and a Chevrolet SUV on Broyles Street resulted in three deaths and one injury, according to a Farmington Police Department news release.

Stephen Kaufmann, 40, of Fayetteville, who was driving the white Acura, and his daughter, Laurelye Kaufmann, 14, passenger, were killed in the collision.

Jennifer Kelley, 34, of Farmington, the driver of the Chevrolet, was taken to a local hospital where she died, Collins said. A passenger in the Chevrolet, a minor, was taken by Central EMS to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision is still under investigation, but preliminary reports indicate it occurred near the intersection of Broyles and Wilson streets, a section of Broyles Street with a speed limit of 30 mph, not far from Williams Elementary School.

The white Acura was traveling southbound at an extremely high rate of speed and crossed the center line into the oncoming northbound lane and struck a white Chevrolet SUV head-on, the news release said.

Farmington Fire Chief Bill Hellard said firefighters had to extricate both victims from the Acura and the driver from the Chevrolet.

The department is "committed to conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of this collision," the news release said.

A third vehicle was also traveling southbound on Broyles and was sideswiped as it was passed by the Acura. The third vehicle only sustained minor damage.

"Our hearts go out to the families and friends affected by this tragic incident," the release said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Police Department at 479-267-3411.

Farmington School District released a statement on social media later in the day saying the district was "saddened to learn of the passing of a member of our student body and two local parents" involved in April 18 wreck.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected during this challenging time. As a school family, we are united in offering our unwavering support," the district stated on Facebook. "Additional counseling resources are available for students. Please reach out to your building principals or counselors to assist with services."

Laurelye Kaufmann was a ninth grader and honors student at Farmington Junior High, according to her obituary with Nelson-Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville. She was passionate about art and creative crafts. "Kindness was her way of life; a bright star in her family and school community," it said. She is survived by her mother, stepfather, five siblings and many other relatives.

A GoFundMe account for Laurelye has been started by a family friend to help with final expenses. To donate, go to gofundme.com and search for Laurelye's name.

Kelley is survived by her husband, two children, her in-laws and other relatives. She was a self-employed photographer and designer, according to her obituary with Nelson-Berna Funeral Home of Fayetteville. Her funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 25, at Fellowship Bible Church in Fayetteville. The obituary said, "Above all, Jennifer cherished her roles as a wife, mother, daughter, and sister, radiating love and kindness to all who knew her."