Two adults, one Farmington Junior High student die in head-on collision in Farmington

FARMINGTON -- A head-on collision about 7:15 a.m. Thursday between an Acura and a Chevrolet SUV on Broyles Street resulted in three fatalities and one additional injury, according to a Farmington Police Department news release.

Stephen Kaufmann, 40, of Fayetteville, who was driving the white Acura, and his passenger, only identified as a student at Farmington Junior High School, were killed in the accident, according to Lt. Justin Collins with Farmington police. The third victim, a woman and the driver of the SUV, was taken to a local hospital and died at the hospital, Collins said.

The accident is still under investigation, but preliminary reports indicate the collision occurred near the intersection of Broyles and Wilson streets.

The white Acura was traveling southbound at an extremely high rate of speed and crossed the center line into the oncoming northbound lane and struck a white Chevrolet SUV head-on, the news release said.

A passenger in the SUV was taken by Central EMS to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Farmington Fire Chief Bill Hellard said firefighters had to extricate both victims from the Acura and the driver from the SUV.

The accident occurred in a section of Broyles Street with a speed limit of 30 mph, not far from Williams Elementary School.

Out of respect to the families, Collins said the department was not releasing the names of the other two victims and the injured passenger at this time. The department is "committed to conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause of this collision," the news release said.

A third vehicle was also traveling southbound on Broyles and was sideswiped as it was passed by the Acura. The third vehicle only sustained minor damage.

"Our hearts go out to the families and friends affected by this tragic incident," the release said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Police Department at 479-267-3411.