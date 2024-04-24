Battlefield State Park calendar

The following activities are planned this week at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park:

Saturday, April 27

10-10:30 a.m. – Women of War. Women's participation in the war effort wasn't limited to the home front. Women seeking adventure, employment, and patriotism fought during the Civil War. Learn about the hardships these women faced. Meet at Hindman Hall.

3-4 p.m.– Battlefield Tour

Lives were forever changed here on Dec. 7, 1862. Join us for a 1-mile walk along the ridgeline where the heaviest fighting occurred during the Civil War Battle of Prairie Grove. Meet at Hindman Hall.

6-7:30 p.m.-- May I Have This Dance? Join us for a night of music and fun as we learn four popular dances from the 1800s during our Barn Dance. Ages 13 and up are welcome, no dancing experience required. Call ahead to reserve your dance card at 479-846-2990. Meet in the Latta Barn.

Sunday, April 28

1:30-2 p.m. – Quill and Ink. Before text messages and phone calls, letters were the primary means of communication for families and friends. Join us to experience the power in these messages and craft your own using 19th-century quills, pens, and ink. Meet at Hindman Hall.

2-3:30 p.m. – Historic House Tour. The families who settled here long before the Civil War share many of the same values and traditions we hold today. Explore the similarities and differences between our ways of life on this guided tour through the park's historic buildings. Meet at Hindman Hall. (Tickets: $6 for adults, $4 for ages 6-12, kids 5 and under free)

4-4:30 p.m. – Pioneer Games. Stilts, Sack Races, and Hoops and Graces are just part of the fun waiting for you at Pioneer Games. Join the park interpreter to get in touch with your inner pioneer. Meet at Hindman Hall.

For more information, call the park at 479.846.2990 or come by Hindman Hall.