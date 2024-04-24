PG commission, city council call special meetings

Prairie Grove Planning Commission and Prairie Grove City Council will have a special meeting at 6:30 p.m., Monday May 6 for the purpose of holding a public hearing for the city's new comprehensive zoning map and new comprehensive Development Code.

The planning commission will be called into public session following the public hearing to vote on the documents and forward them for approval to the city council. If the commission approves the documents, then the council will go into public session to consider adopting the zoning map and comprehensive Development Code.