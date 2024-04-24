PG students and their teacher recognized for National History Day

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Four eighth graders from Prairie Grove Junior High placed at the regional and state National History Day competitions with one group advancing to the National History Day competition at the University of Maryland in June.

Tracie Ashley, a junior high history and honors history teacher, recognized the students at the April 16 school board meeting.

Ashley also was recognized at the meeting by Pete Joenks, assistant superintendent. Ashley has been named the Arkansas Teacher of the Year for National History Day, junior division.

Olivia Crum and Alana Murphy received second place at the regional competition on Feb. 24 and second placed at the state National History Day competition on April 6 in Conway. They competed in the junior division group exhibit, a 6-foot display board, on the topic of "How DNA analysis led to the turning point in forensic science."

The team's historic argument was how the turning point of integrating DNA analysis into criminal case proceedings in the late 1980s led to a higher number of cases being solved and greater accuracy on who was being convicted. The topic is significant in history, according to their project, because DNA changed the criminal justice system.

Crum and Murphy will now compete on the national level at the University of Maryland.

Students Leah Lipe and Elizabeth Burns received second place in the junior division for group documentary film at the regional competition and third place at the state contest. They are an alternate to advance to the National NHD competition.

The girls created a 10-minute documentary focusing on the levee break and its impact on New Orleans during the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. The documentary shows how the levee system has been strengthened and engineered better and stronger to prevent the tragedy from happening again.