Courtesy photo Farmington police officers and staff with the Children's Safety Center of Washington County posted pinwheels in the ground in front of City Hall earlier this month in observance of Child Abuse Prevention Month in April. The center saw at least eight children from Farmington for possible child abuse during 2023.

Courtesy photo City of Prairie Grove representatives and staff with the Children's Safety Center of Washington County stand for a group photo after posting pinwheels in the ground in front of City Hall in observance of Child Abuse Prevention Month in April. The center sponsors Pinwheels for Prevention every year. According to reports, the center saw 14 children from Prairie Grove in 2023.

