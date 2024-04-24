What’s Happening

Following are some activities or events happening in western Washington County.

CANE HILL

Community Picnic

Historic Cane Hill will host its second Community Picnic from noon-3 p.m., Sunday, April 28, at the pavilion on the Presbyterian Church lawn. The community is invited to bring friends, family, and a picnic lunch to enjoy an afternoon of fun and fellowship. Visitors are strongly encouraged to bring picnic blankets and chairs. The church is located at 14265 College Road.

FARMINGTON

Drive to Feed Farmington

Farmington United Methodist Church will have its second annual car show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, May 4 at the church on Southwinds Road. General admission is $5 or one canned good. The entry fee for vehicles is $25. All proceeds benefit the church's food pantry. Car show categories include People's Choice, motorcycle, classic, modern and custom cars and trucks. Winners will be announced at 12:30 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE

Wedington spaghetti dinner

Wedington Fire Department will have its annual spaghetti dinner from 5-7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 27, at the station at 13496 W. Highway 16, Fayetteville. Cost is $10 for adults and kids 13 and older; $5 for kids ages 6-12; under 6 is free.

Yard, Quilt & Vendor Craft Fair

Son's Chapel, at Route 45/5480 E. Mission Blvd., will have a "Yarn, Quilts & Vendor Craft Fair," partnering with Ozark Knitting Co., from 1-5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 27 and 12-4 p.m., Sunday, April 28.

Blood Drive

The American Red Cross will have a blood drive, 2-6 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, at Farmington United Methodist Church, 355 Southwinds Road.

LINCOLN

Spring cleanup

The city of Lincoln will have its spring cleanup for Lincoln city limits only from Monday, May 6-Friday, May 10. An identification is required. Residents should bring their items to the dumpsters behind the fire department. Items accepted are furniture, electronics, appliances. Items not accepted are batteries, tires, construction debris and hazardous waste.

Class of 1978 reunion

A reunion for Lincoln Class of 1978 will be 5 p.m., Saturday, June 8, at David Kidd's event barn, 2380 Pridemore Drive, Lincoln. The meal will be catered by LaVilla restaurant in Lincoln. Cost is $20/person. RSVP to Cindy Yancey Spears, 479-387-0055, or Steve Schaefer, 479-445-8851, or David Tate, 479-435-1425, by noon, Saturday, June 1.

