Obituary: Baron Lyle





Baron Bryant Lyle, 33, passed away April 17, 2024, at his home in Cleveland, Ohio.

He is survived by his father, Danny Lyle and wife Sherrie; mother, Angie Lane and husband James; grandmothers, Pat Lyle and Jean Tripp; siblings, AnnaKate, Jackson and Tyler Lyle, and Trey, Shea, Prudence and Grayson Lane; nieces, Ruby and Opal Lane; aunt, Gina Bailey (Bryan); and cousins, Josh Barnes (Santi), Brandon Gallman (April) and Tanner Gallman (Kim).

Baron began studying violin at age 7. He graduated from Wilbur D. Mills University Studies High School in Little Rock in 2009. He graduated from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor's degree in violin performance. Baron received a full scholarship from Texas Tech University and received a master's degree in violin performance with credit hours toward his doctorate. Baron received multiple honors and achievements during his academic career.

He started playing with the Symphany of Northwest Arkansas in 2011 and continued through 2015. He also performed with the Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra in Bentonville and the Arkansas Symphony in Little Rock. Baron attended the Hot Springs Music Festival every summer from 2010-15, serving as leader of several ensembles there. During his time back in Fayetteville, he enjoyed playing with The Gypsy Jazz Band. In 2019, he was accepted to play violin with the Cleveland Orchestra.

Baron was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Buddy Lyle and Jerry Tripp; and his aunt, Lesa Lyle Bement.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Prairie Grove Presbyterian Church, 208 E. Bush St., Prairie Grove.

Arrangements under the direction of Luginbuel Funeral Home.



