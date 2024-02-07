A break from the action

Lynn Kutter/Enterprise-Leader Jon Laffoon, superintendent of Farmington schools, reads to children between the boys and girls varsity basketball games on Jan. 26. This is the second year that Farmington has held a special storytime with Laffoon and players from other sports taking turns to read to children attending the ballgames with their parents or other adults. Here, the children are in the high school commons area, which was being decorated for the Colors Day dance the next night.

