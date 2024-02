Lincoln Senior Center is sponsoring a raffle to raise money to install an automatic front door at the facility.

The center is raffling a piece of art by a local artist and a nail gun donated by County Building Center in Lincoln. Chances are $1 each or 6 for $5. Tickets will be sold through the Bingo fundraiser on Feb. 24.

Chances can be purchased at the senior center during regular business hours, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The winners will be announced at Bingo on Feb. 24.