Police report

FARMINGTON

Paul Sidebottom, 53, of Stilwell, Okla., was arrested Feb. 1 in connection with possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Austin Oliver, 31, of Farmington, was arrested Feb. 5 in connection with driving while intoxicated.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Robert Thompson, 28, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Jan. 27, in connection with drug trafficking, 3 counts of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, theft by receiving and furnishing prohibited articles.

Michael Wesp, 28, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Feb. 3 in connection with DWI, refusal to submit, speeding.