Traffic stop yields drugs, firearms, ‘magic’ mushrooms

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove police recovered marijuana, phycobilin mushrooms, methamphetamine, 283 Alprazolam tablets, two firearms and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop Jan. 27 on U.S. Highway 62 near Jimmy Devault Road, according to a police report.

Following the stop and a search of the vehicle and driver, police arrested Robert Thompson, 28, of Prairie Grove, in connection with drug trafficking, three counts of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, theft by receiving and furnishing prohibited articles.

According to the report, officer Olivia Jentzsch was patrolling the highway when she observed a Hyundai Santa Fe traveling east about 70 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone. The officer said she could smell the odor of marijuana as she exited her vehicle to go to the Hyundai parked on the shoulder.

The report said the officer saw an Ar-15 style rifle in the back seat of the vehicle and Thompson had a 9 mm handgun equipped with the magazine in his waistband. While searching Thompson, officers found two bags of marijuana. The suspect was placed in the police vehicle while his vehicle was searched by officers with Prairie Grove and Farmington police departments.

Among clothes in a purple suitcase in the trunk of the vehicle, police found a gallon size bag that contained phycobilin mushrooms (commonly referred to as "magic" mushrooms that are consumed for their hallucinogenic effects), and another plastic bag that contained bagged Alprazolam tablets. Police also found five containers of THC wax, THC pens, THC vape cartridges, multiple plastic baggies and several cigars that the report said are commonly paired with marijuana use.

The report said officers learned the handgun was stolen out of Madison County.

Thompson was taken to Washington County Detention Center for booking and released on $25,000 bond.