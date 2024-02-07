What’s Happening

The following are some activities or events happening in western Washington County.

FARMINGTON

Farmington Library Activities

Farmington Public Library has resumed its weekly events for the new year. The library sponsors Storytime, best for ages 2-5, at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays; Kids Corner, 3:15-4 p.m., Tuesdays, for ages 5-8; and Tween Time, 3:15-4 p.m., Thursdays, for ages 8-12.

LINCOLN

Lincoln Senior Center

Lincoln Senior Center has regular activities each week for area senior adults. The ongoing activities are gospel singing, 10 a.m., Mondays; live music, 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays; Bingo, 12:15 p.m., Wednesdays; chair exercises, 10:45 a.m., Wednesdays and Fridays.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Chocolate Fest

Main Street Prairie Grove is sponsoring a new event to celebrate Valentine's Day called Chocolate Fest, 12-5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 10. Participating businesses will have chocolate treats for their customers during that time.

Library Used Bookstore

The Friends of PG Library has punch cards for customers that can be picked up at the circulation desk for its used bookstore in the back area of the library. For every $1 of purchases, customers receive one punch. After five punches, the sixth punch is $1 worth of free books. A senior discount day is held the first Friday of the month and books in the used bookstore are 50% off.

PG Library Programs

Storytime at Prairie Grove Public Library is held 10 a.m. Wednesdays and is best suited for babies to pre-K. It will continue through May 8.