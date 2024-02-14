A history lesson or two

Maylon Rice Special to Enterprise-Leader Scott Peck, left, and Lane Martin, both eighth graders at Prairie Grove Junior High, explain their NASA storyboard and the early timeline of the outer space race between the Soviet Union and the United States. This story board, in addition to printed out text and photos, contained some hand-crafted items – a silver Soviet Space satellite and an early Saturn Rocket from the United States. The two were participating in the annual Prairie Grove Gifted and Talented – Arkansas History Day judging at the junior high.

