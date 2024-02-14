A history lesson or two

February 14, 2024 at 4:00 a.m.

Maylon Rice Special to Enterprise-Leader Jared Phillips, teaching associate professor with the University of Arkansas, talks to Prairie Grove eighth graders Jaxon Murphy (left) and Bentley Smith about their History Day exhibit board during the annual Prairie Grove Gifted and Talented – Arkansas History Day judging held Tuesday, Feb. 6 at Prairie Grove Junior High. Their project and story board were on the And1 Revolution in basketball in the days prior to Nike, ESPN and the modern era of basketball. More than 34 projects, representing more than 64 students, were evaluated by 25 volunteer judges for History Day. Based on the judging, 14 projects and 20 students will advance to the Regional Arkansas History Day competition at the University of Arkansas.

Prairie Grove students present their projects during the district's annual Arkansas History Day competition.

photo Maylon Rice Special to Enterprise-Leader Scott Peck, left, and Lane Martin, both eighth graders at Prairie Grove Junior High, explain their NASA storyboard and the early timeline of the outer space race between the Soviet Union and the United States. This story board, in addition to printed out text and photos, contained some hand-crafted items – a silver Soviet Space satellite and an early Saturn Rocket from the United States. The two were participating in the annual Prairie Grove Gifted and Talented – Arkansas History Day judging at the junior high.
photo Maylon Rice/Special to Enterprise-Leader Prairie Grove Junior High student, Kinley Ault, left, presents her History Day project to volunteer judges, Pete Joenks, assistant superintendent, Superintendent Lance Campbell, and Nicole Miner, the district's English Language Learning coordinator, during the annual Prairie Grove Gifted and Talented – Arkansas History Day judging held Tuesday, Feb. 6 at the junior high.