Blue Jacket opportunities

My "Blue Jacket" has given me opportunities that will last a lifetime, memories I will forever cherish and friendships that I hold close to my heart. My blue jacket has taken me to state conventions, CPC, ALC and many judging competitions.

I have been able to attend the Arkansas State Convention for the past 2 years. Each year I attend I make so many memories; from listening to all of the speakers to hearing the retiring addresses from our amazing state officers, I will always remember these moments. This past year I was a voting delegate and able to vote for our current state officers. Attending the State Convention is also so much fun! I love the concerts and getting to meet so many new people. This year I was elected as the 2023-2024 Prairie Grove FFA Chapter vice president and got the chance to go to Chapter Presidents Conference alongside our president. My "Blue Jacket" allowed me to meet so many new people from all over the state. I was able to connect with so many people and if it were not for FFA I would not have been able to meet all of these amazing FFA members!

My "Blue Jacket" has taken me to Arkansas Leadership Conference where I was given the opportunity to serve at the Boys and Girls Club in Hot Spring. I was able to guide the next generation of kids through multiple activities; it was so rewarding seeing all of their smiles and joyful laughs. I have learned so much about livestock and how to properly run a meeting with parliamentary procedure. I have been able to travel across the states of Arkansas and Oklahoma representing our chapter in a variety of competitions for livestock judging, opening and closing ceremonies, and parliamentary procedure competitions. These skills that I have learned will be taken to the next level of my education and I will carry them with me throughout many years!