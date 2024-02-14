Congressional basketball fan

Mark Humphrey/Enterprise-Leader Congressman Steve Womack salutes the United States' Flag during a performance of "The Star Spangled Banner" prior to Friday's tipoff between Farmington and Gravette's varsity girls basketball game at Farmington's Cardinal Arena. Womack, who represents Arkansas' 3rd District hasn't forgotten his roots. A former radio sports play-by-play broadcaster, Womack frequently enjoys high school sporting events across Northwest Arkansas when Congress is not in session.

