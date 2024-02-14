Farmington FFA has busy, successful year.

Cale Jones, a member of Farmington Junior High FFA, stands with her Champion Duroc Barrow at the National Junior Swine Association Southwest Regional in Wardward, Okla.
Chloie Thomas, a sophomore at Farmington High School and a member of the FFA Chapter, shows her Hereford gilt at the Arkansas State Fair. "Bougie" was champion Hereford in the market and breeding show as well as champion Bred and Owned.
Farmington Junior High's FFA team on How to Conduct a Chapter Meeting qualified for the district meet at the Razorback Subarea contest in Lincoln. Members are (front, left) Ava McDaniel, Shannon Davis, Laney Relph, Chloe Lakey; (back, left) Olivia DePew, Jake Howard, Anna Smith.
Farmington FFA members shared a Thanksgiving meal in November 2023 and completed a community service project by packing hygiene bags for local shelters.
Farmington FFA members Macy Woodward, Brihnlee "Sue" Hunt and Laney Relph competed in the River Valley Leadership Contest in December.
Gabby Morgan, a senior and member of Farmington FFA, stands with her winning Grand Champion Market Hog at the 2023 Arkansas State Fair.
Farmington Junior High student Harlie Mabry, a member of the school's FFA Chapter, stands at the backdrop with her Reserve Champion Market Hog at the 2023 Arkansas State Fair in the fall.
Farmington FFA member Jason Calhoon poses with his natural ewe, Wanda, after winning Grand Champion at the 2023 Washington County Fair.
Klayton Clark, a junior at Farmington High School and a member of the FFA Chapter, shows off his Champion Washington County Born and Bred market goats at the 2023 Washington County Fair.
Macy Woodward, president of Farmington FFA, exhibits her Supreme Champion Heifer at the 2023 Washington County Fair.
These Farmington Junior High students work on their industry skills while building cornhole boards with the school's FFA Club.
