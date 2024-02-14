Farmington Library to create ‘whimsical’ children’s look

FARMINGTON -- Friends of Farmington Library is sponsoring a mural fundraiser to bring a "whimsical and timeless look" to the children's space at the library.

Rachel Sawyer, library director, said the library's Art Committee wants the whimsical mural to have a "look and find" theme. Every time children and adult visit the area, they will find something new, Sawyer said.

"We want to invite people into the children's space to offer them an experience at the library," Sawyer said.

The Friends' goal is to raise $15,000 for the mural, which will cover all the costs, a fun, unveiling celebration and a maintenance agreement with the artist. Sawyer said the goal is to unveil the mural by the end of May.

Walton Family Foundation is partnering with Friends of the Farmington Library for the mural fundraiser, and donations made through IOBY will be matched 100% by the foundation, up to $1,000 per donor and up to $15,000 for the project. The mural is eligible for the matching funds through the Northwest Arkansas Neighborhood Match Program.

According to the IOBY platform, the deadline for donating to the mural project is March 15.

Sawyer said the Art Committee met with about six artists and decided on Erin Ashcraft, a Northwest Arkansas artist based in Rogers.

"We believe she will be able to fulfill the theme and meet the budget of cost per square footage," Sawyer said.

The mural will flow on all four walls and Judy Gardner, president of Friends of Farmington Library, said the mural concept reminds her of "I Spy" books.

"It will have all kinds of interesting, eye-catching things to engage the children and hopefully the parents, too," Gardner said.

The Friends recently approved purchasing three digital sketches from Ashcraft for the mural. The committee will look at the sketches to firm up its idea of what the final mural will look like. Sawyer said she hopes to have a visual of the mural in several weeks.

According to Ashcraft's website, the artist loves large-scale painting projects and is always looking to take on a new mural project.

She studied intercultural studies and two dimensional studio art at Southwest Baptist University.

Her website says that she "wants her work to be full of energy and meaning and to bring life into the space they inhabit."

Camille Kramer, 6, and her mom, Kara Kramer, of Farmington, look for books to check out in the children's space at Farmington Public Library. A new mural with a whimsical theme is being planned for the walls in this area.

