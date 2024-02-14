FFA as a Freshman

As a freshman at Prairie Grove High School, it is my first year as a part of the Prairie Grove FFA chapter. Even though it is my first year, I have had so many amazing opportunities and experiences. My favorite, however, was being able to learn the beginnings of how to properly run a meeting using parliamentary procedure.

I had the opportunity to be a part of the CCM (Conduct of Chapter Meetings) team. I was blessed with the chance to be the president for the 2023-24 team. We represented Prairie Grove FFA at many different competitions and learned a lot in the process.

Throughout the experience, I learned the proper way to run a meeting, the role of presiding over others and how to work well with people. Many memories were made along the way, as you get the chance to meet new people from different schools. You also get the chance to build amazing bonds with those on the team, making the team like a family. As I move through my high school career, and beyond that, I will take what I have learned and apply it to everyday tasks.